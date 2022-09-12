Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million
* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades Home in Three Weeks
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Host – @juliet.lemar
Eric Watts. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...

Female mountain lion P-54. Photo: National Park Service
News

Adult Female Mountain Lion P-54 and Her Four Full-Term Fetuses Were Exposed to Multiple Anticoagulant Rodenticides

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

5-year-old cat was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on June...
Real Estate

$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 12, 2022

September 12, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor

September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022

$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
News, Real Estate

LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates

September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022

Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
News, Veterans

Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.

September 9, 2022

September 9, 2022

Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
News

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

September 8, 2022

September 8, 2022

Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Saturday and Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
News

Marquez Elementary Shortly in Lockdown After Reports Of A Suspicious Person

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Eucalyptus Tree On Sunset And Los Leones Trimmed For Safety Marquez Elementary...

Teh 17000 block of Castellammare Drive. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Update: Man Punches and Beats Security Guard in Dispute Involving Coffee Cup

September 7, 2022

September 7, 2022

August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod  A man in Pacific Palisades...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...

