Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Sylvester Stallone’s Former Estate Lists for $35 Million
* Ben Afflek Sells $30M Palisades Home in Three Weeks
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
Sylvester Stallone's Former Estate Lists for $35 Million: Palisades Real Estate Report – September 12th 2022
LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses
Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...
Adult Female Mountain Lion P-54 and Her Four Full-Term Fetuses Were Exposed to Multiple Anticoagulant Rodenticides
5-year-old cat was killed on Las Virgenes Road between Piuma Road and Mulholland Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on June...
$300 Million Lumen Office Complex Nearly Complete in Sawtelle
September 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Trident Center office complex in Sawtelle is finishing up its Geary inspired makeover by McCarthy Cook.Video sponsored by Distinguished Speaker...
Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction
The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...
‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Planted-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos
September 10, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers. A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...
Arsenio Hall Sells 34-Acre Topanga Property to His Neighbor
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
$9 million sale price on 10,000 square foot property By Dolores Quintana Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall has...
LA-Area Home Sales Are Still Strong Despite Increased Mortgage Rates
September 9, 2022 Staff Writer
Interest rates on the typical 30-year fixed mortgage have risen to 6.08 percent as of late By Dolores Quintana No...
Fire Destroys 11 ‘Tiny Homes’ Raising Safety Concerns for Temporary Shelters at The West L.A V.A.
September 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Eleven homeless veterans are once again unhoused after a fire destroyed ‘tiny home’ shelters on the West L.A VA campus.Video...
Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results
September 8, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...
Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station By Dolores Quintana On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department...
Pooches and Palomas at Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant
September 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s hosts dog-friendly event every Saturday and Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s, the Rustic Canyon group’s Mexican restaurant in Santa...
Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...
Marquez Elementary Shortly in Lockdown After Reports Of A Suspicious Person
September 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds Eucalyptus Tree On Sunset And Los Leones Trimmed For Safety Marquez Elementary...
Update: Man Punches and Beats Security Guard in Dispute Involving Coffee Cup
September 7, 2022 Staff Writer
August 24 incident results in security guard being punched in face, beat with metal rod A man in Pacific Palisades...
LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage
September 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...
