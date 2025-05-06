Tahitian Terrace Residents Cleared for Federal Debris Removal

Photo: Google Street View

FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the PPDR program.”

The Tahitian Terrace mobile home community, nearly destroyed in the devastating January wildfire, has officially been accepted into Los Angeles County’s Private Property Debris Removal Program, officials announced this week.

The move comes after sustained advocacy by L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath and confirmation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which determined that the community met the rare criteria for inclusion. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will now oversee the clearing of debris at the site.

“Today we received confirmation that the 150 community members who call Tahitian Terrace home now have certainty that the government will clear their properties, bringing them one step closer to returning home,” said Horvath in a press release. “To our Tahitian Terrace residents, know that we are here for you every step of the way as we recover and rebuild.”

In a letter to California Office of Emergency Services Director Nancy Ward, FEMA Regional Administrator Robert J. Fenton wrote: “Tahitian Terrace is a rare and exceptional case eligible for inclusion in the PPDR program.”

Located at 16001 Pacific Coast Highway, across from Will Rogers State Beach, Tahitian Terrace was nearly leveled on Jan. 8, when wildfire swept through the hillside. Out of approximately 250 homes, only two survived the blaze, according to Santa Monica Closeup.

Built in 1963, the mobile home park was known for its ocean views and tight-knit community. In the aftermath, many residents were left displaced, their homes reduced to ash.

The County continues to advocate for similar support for residents of nearby Palisades Bowl, which remains under FEMA review.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Arrest Made After $56K in Jewelry Robbed from Santa Monica Home

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives review evidence and explore the possibility of additional suspects A man was arrested in...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons County A
Hard, News

County Approves Emergency Support for Stranded Marine Mammals Amid Algal Bloom Crisis

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

The motion comes in response to an ongoing outbreak of domoic acid poisoning—a neurotoxin produced by a harmful algal bloom...
News

Camp Integem: Step into the Future

May 7, 2025

Read more
May 7, 2025

Explore, Create, and Launch Beyond! This summer, kids are invited to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on...

Photo: IOC/Greg Martin
News, Upbeat

Palisadian Receives Replacement Olympic Medals After Losing Originals in Wildfire

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Hall won five golds, three silvers, and two bronzes across the 1996, 2000, and 2004 Games Olympic swimmer Gary Hall...

Photo: Facebook
News

Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High...

Photo: Neue Focus
News, Real Estate

(PHOTOS) Stevie Nicks’ Former Marina del Rey Condo Hits Market at $3.9M

May 6, 2025

Read more
May 6, 2025

The 2,091-square-foot condo occupies the second floor of a 1972-built structure and features sweeping ocean views A beachfront condominium in...
News

‘A Wonderful Place for the Community’: Urban Jungle Celebrates One Year Anniversary

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

From soil to sanctuary, Urban Jungle, an indoor and tropical plants nursery, is celebrating one year of business this spring....
News, Upbeat

Marathon From Altadena to Palisades to Raise Funds For Recovery Efforts

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

The course will pass through checkpoints, including stops in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Hollywood, and Santa Monica Runners will traverse...

Photo: US Army Corps of Engineers
Hard, News

Debris Removal Progresses Rapidly in Palisades Fire Aftermath

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

The mission is 12% complete, as shown on the Army Corps’ interactive progress map Cleanup efforts in the Palisades area...

Photo: X: @RogerSteeleJr
Hard, News

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Riviera Country Club; No Injuries Reported

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

Firefighters from both departments worked together to inspect the aircraft for potential damage A small aircraft made an emergency landing...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Dolphin and Sea Lion Deaths on Venice and Santa Monica Beaches Linked to Harmful Algae Bloom

May 5, 2025

Read more
May 5, 2025

While algal blooms and domoic acid outbreaks have occurred, this particular bloom has reportedly impacted more animals than in recent...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Real Estate Market Faces Mounting Inventory, Falling Land Values Amid Rebuild

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Price reductions are becoming more common, with weekly drops steadily increasing. Still, well-priced lots in desirable locations are finding buyers ...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Students Create, Grow and Learn Over the Summer

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

A catalog of programs and classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to...
News

‘Missing Puzzle Piece’: Santa Monica Fire Department Partners with Wise & Healthy Aging

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Support Services Lead to Reduction in Frequent Emergency Calls A collaborative effort between the Santa Monica Fire Department and Wise&Healthy...
Hard, News

Three Charged with Faking Ties to Palisades in FEMA Fraud Scheme

May 4, 2025

Read more
May 4, 2025

Federal prosecutors said the defendants submitted false claims following the devastating January 2025 wildfire Three people have been charged in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR