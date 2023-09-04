Talon Smith To Deliver a Highly Anticipated Stellar Performance Of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto no. 3

The concert will take place on Saturday, October 7.

Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Talon Smith will perform Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, on October 7, 2023, at the BroadStage in Santa Monica, CA.

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 has the reputation of being one of the most technically and musically challenging concertos in the piano repertoire. Owing to its difficulty, the concerto is respected, even feared, by many pianists. Josef Hofmann, the pianist to whom the work was dedicated, never publicly performed it, saying that it “wasn’t for” him. Gary Graffman lamented that he had not learned this concerto as a student when he was “still too young to know fear.”

In 1927, Vladimir Horowitz performed the concerto for Rachmaninoff in New York and received his feedback. Horowitz’s 1930 studio recording of the concerto brought immense popularity to the composition around the world. Today, the composition is seen by many as the pinnacle of Rachmaninoff’s career as a composer.

Los Angeles area classical music enthusiasts are encouraged to get their tickets fast for a sensational performance of Rachmaninoff’s epic Piano Concerto No. 3 by the extraordinarily gifted pianist Talon Smith—it is anticipated to be a sellout concert!

Talon Smith is a 21-year-old virtuoso pianist and composer who inspires audiences with his emotionally moving, intensely poetic, impeccably colored, and technically stunning performances. Talon won his first international competition at age 14. From there, his career has continued to soar with an abundance of triumphant achievements.

On August 22, 2023, SF Classical Voice announced that Talon Smith had won four audience choice awards: “A runaway winner here, as the young pianist’s supporters came out in droves to vote for his February recital in Santa Monica, where he performed his 24 Preludes, Op. 1, just published in January. That program also takes gold in the Best New Music Performance and Best Instrumental Recital categories, and the composition itself scores as Best New Discovery.

On February 18, 2023, Truman Wang of Classical Voice wrote, “The program saw Mr. Smith playing works by Chopin (G-minor Ballade), Stravinsky (Op.7 Etudes) and Ravel’s fiendishly difficult Gaspard de la nuit. Once again, the young virtuoso placed his technical mastery at the service of poetry and the singing line. Vladimir Horowitz famously said ‘There is no shortage of pianists, only a shortage of composers.’ In the new 24 Preludes by Talon Smith (Op.1) – an astonishing collection of pieces with varying styles and emotions – one had a renewed hope for the future of new music, music that speaks to the hearts of the common men and women unencumbered by the demands of academia.”

Talon is a “two thumbs up” Gramophone favorite, winning their highest praises—they described Talon as a “master pianist with an old soul…lifting the music…into the opera house, as if there were a great orchestra in tow” and “evoking memories of Josef Hoffman’s 1937 legendary Golden Jubilee performance.”

The October 7, 2023, concert will also include the cheery, pastoral Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73, by Johannes Brahms. The symphony will radiate energy and optimism from start to finish under the baton of Maestro Kahn conducting the Vicente Chamber Orchestra.

Come and experience a sensational performance of these two iconic classical music works by Rachmaninoff and Brahms. Get your tickets at TalonSmithMusic.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
News

September Comes To The Brentwood Library, Palisades Library Closed Until September 15

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Brentwood Will Host A Concert on September 23 With Miss Kym By Dolores Quintana As the Brentwood Library steps into...

Photo: Instagram: @courttheatre
Hard, News

Getty Villa Hosting Gospel Recreation of Greek Mythology

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

Adaptation of the 2,400-Year-Old-Play Will Blend Black Spiritual Performance By Zach Armstrong A musical theater event at Getty Villa’s Outdoor...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Authorities Investigate Malibu Beach Death

September 5, 2023

Read more
September 5, 2023

The Victim is Described as a Devoted New Father to a 3-Month-Old Son and Involved in a Domestic Violence Dispute...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Coffee Lovers Run” to Take Place at Will Rogers Beach

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

It Is a Small, Private Group Run Through a Beautiful Route By Zach Armstrong Coming to Will Rogers Beach, a...

Photo: SMMUSD
Hard, News

Former Palisades Charter Assistant Principal Becomes Head of Roosevelt Elementary

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

She Joins SMMUSD With a Background Spanning Over 14 Years in Education Dr. Amy Onyendu joins the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Bridge Replacement Project Commencing in October

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

The Primary Objective Is to Facilitate Migration of the Endangered Steelhead Trout Construction work on the Caltrans Solstice Bridge Replacement...

Photo: Instagram: @dukesmalibu
Dining, News

What’s For Dinner at Duke’s Malibu?

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

These are the Dinner Options at the High-End Dining Spot By Zach Armstrong Duke’s Malibu serves Hawaiian-influenced cuisine while being...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Pet Owners Can Get Ice Cream Gift Cards at Sweet Rose

August 31, 2023

Read more
August 31, 2023

The Event Is Part of Labor Day Weekend Celebrations Embrace the spirit of Labor Weekend with an event for both...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

“Run For Donuts” Race Coming to Will Rogers Beach

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Proceeds Will Be Directed Toward Humanitarian Organization Mercy Corps The “Run for Donuts” 5K, 10K and 13.1K race is taking...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Skateboarding Contest and Chili Cookoff Coming to Malibu

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

Winners Are Bestowed With Prizes Amounting to Over $5K Pacific Palisades skate shop Paliskates will participate at the Malibu Chili...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

Palisades Dolphins Start Season Undefeated

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

The Dolphins Have a Lot to Prove Coming off a Successful Previous Season By Zach Armstrong The 23-24 academic school...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Musical by Roger Bean Coming to Theatre Palisades

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

This Musical Features Big Band Tunes Dating Back to the 1940s By Zach Armstrong “The Andrews Brothers”, a musical by...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Damage Repair Plan For Temescal Canyon Road Approved by City Council

August 29, 2023

Read more
August 29, 2023

There is Instability From Water Seepage Caused by Heavy Winter Rains By Zach Armstrong The Los Angeles City Council approved...

Photo: Instagram: @rza
News, Real Estate

RZA Purchases Malibu Property for $9.8M

August 27, 2023

Read more
August 27, 2023

Attributes of The Abode Encompass an Elongated Driveway Spanning Over Five Acres of Terrain RZA, the renowned musician and member...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Ray Romano Is Leasing Out His Five-Bedroom Malibu Home

August 27, 2023

Read more
August 27, 2023

The Dwelling, Nestled on Broad Beach, Originates From 1949 and Boasts an Independent Guesthouse Comedian Ray Romano is seeking a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR