Task Force Says Man Who Exposed Himself Left the Palisades Area

LAPD Said They Did Not Receive Reports on the Incident

By Zach Armstrong

When asked about a recently reported incident of a homeless man exposing himself around Flour Pizza, Sharon Kilbride of the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness responded that the man has left the area and there has not been any more contact or incidents.

“All I can tell you is that he comes to the Palisades by bus, spends a few days and then leaves the area by bus,” Kilbride said in an email. “He has been around for years and frequents Westwood and Hollywood. He also refuses outreach services.”

The incident occurred across from Palisades Elementary School. The Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department told Palisades News that they did not receive any phone calls or reports from that address on the date and time it reportedly happened. They did, however, receive a report of a man possibly under the influence shouting at people on the other side at Swarthmore Street around that time.