Teenage Mountain Biker Airlifted From Mandeveille Canyon

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.

19-year-old mountain biker suffers non-life threatening injuries

By Sam Catanzaro

LAFD air crews this week rescued a teenage mountain biker who had suffered an injury riding in Mandeville Canyon. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on October 6 around 1:23 p.m. 

LAFD Air Ops conducted an air ambulance transport for a 19 year-old mountain biker with non-life threatening injuries, Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart noted in an incident report. 

Rescuers moved the patient to the helicopter via backboard as hoist operation was not conducted, Stewart said. 

The LAFD has released no further information about this incident.

in News
