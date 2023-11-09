Teens Chased with Tasers on Palisadian Tennis Courts

The Youth Sports and Recreation Center Has Somewhat Become a Commonplace for Dangerous Teenage Activity

By Zach Armstrong

On Nov. 3 at around 8:30 p.m., LAPD were called about three juveniles reportedly being chased on the Palisades Recreation Center tennis courts with tasers by other teenagers.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. Officers were informed by one individual that their friend was a possible victim in the incident but left with their father prior to the officers’ presence. LAPD did not provide additional information to Palisades News. The Palisades Recreation Center did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Palisadian center for youth sports and recreation has somewhat become the neighborhood common place for dangerous teenage activity in recent months. In late September, LAPD received a radio call for a possible overdose of a 16-year-old female around the area behind Palisades Library at La Cruz Drive and Alma Real Drive. In months prior, reports of illegal teenage activity such as partying, drinking, lighting fireworks and vehicle racing around the recreation center led LAPD to identify the park and surrounding area as an “extra patrol location.” This means uniformed patrol officers assigned to the Pacific Palisades community are directed to provide supplemental patrol around the park.

“Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin has received several emails and telephone calls from members of the community who are upset with said behavior,” an email from LAPD to Palisades News in May said. “As a result, he has identified the park and surrounding area as an extra patrol location within his Basic Car area.”