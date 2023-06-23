“The Butterfly House” Makes Top Five Most Expensive L.A. Homes on Market

The Three-Acre Dwelling Spans 10,000 Square Feet and Made Its Debut in June

There is a new home on Los Angeles’ top five most expensive homes on the market.

Located at 24168 Case Ct in Malibu and aptly named “The Butterfly House”, this residence made its debut on June 21 with an impressive listing price of $95 million, The Real Deal reported.

This dwelling spans 10,000 square feet and rests on a sprawling 3-acre estate. While it ranks below other currently listed homes such as 33550 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, listed at $195 million, and 869 Tione Road in Bel-Air, listed at $185 million, it stands out as an exquisite property in its own right.

Stephen Shapiro and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency are the listing agents for The Butterfly House, which is part of The Case, an exclusive project comprising five custom-built luxury homes under the guidance of developer Scott Gillen, The Real Deal reported.

Among the mansions in The Case, The Butterfly House currently claims the highest price tag. However, on June 14, the Cantilever House at 24185 Case Court hit the market at approximately $70 million. This property is listed by Tyrone McKillen and Tal Alexander of Official.

Meanwhile, The Flat House, located at 24188 Case Court, has been listed under contract since September 2022, with an asking price of $60 million. Sandro Dazzan of The Agency served as the listing agent for this property. The Flat House was purchased prior to completion, and the transaction is set to close upon obtaining the certificate of occupancy.

For more information on the property, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/24168-Case-Ct-Malibu-CA-90265/302797861_zpid/?.