The Draycott in Pacific Palisades Introduces New To Share Menu Items for Date Nights

By Dolores Quintana

Modern European restaurant The Draycott in Pacific Palisades has added new menu items to its repertoire in the last couple of weeks. Starting with their Valentine’s dinner, The Draycott has added a To Share section to the menu which includes a Whole Roasted Chicken made with Mary’s organic chicken, braised leeks, roasted mushrooms, chicken jus and a 32 oz Côte de Boeuf made from Wanderer Farms ribeye with bone marrow, roasted garlic, peppercorn sauce, and fries. These entrees are made for date nights and couples. 

In the For The Table section of the menu, new additions like grilled Sonoma lamb ribs with cucumber and garlic yogurt and the truffle Arancini are there to liven up the proceedings. The Draycott is bringing a bit more of British cuisine into the mix with the fish & chips entree that is made with battered cod, mushy peas, tartar sauce and fries and its new loaded baked potatoes, made The Draycott way, with cheddar cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives is a riff on the British Dish Jacket Potatoes

As part of its updated brunch menu, you can find the restaurant’s new Smoked Fish Board that comes with a hash brown waffle, cream cheese, herbs and lemon.

Another reason to frequent The Draycott is Melina Meza or Mel Mix A Lot as the creator of the bar’s many delectable cocktails. Meza is the bar director for the Bijous Group, the parent company of The Draycott.

