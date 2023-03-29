The Draycott Named One of the Best Brunch Spots Across America by Gotham Mag

Palisades restaurant’s British-inspired cuisine earns national recognition

By Dolores Quintana

The Draycott was recently featured in a Gotham Mag round-up of the best brunch spots across the United States. Gotham Mag talked about how The Draycott was founded by the husband and wife team of Matt and Marissa Hermer and is named after Draycott Avenue in London, which was where the married couple met.

While The Draycott is a California restaurant, its menu, and style have always been based on the British style of eating and cooking. With its English pea dip and crudities, its Full English Breakfast, 2 eggs any style, sausage, bacon, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, baked beans, toast, the venison Scotch egg, soft poached eggs with smoked salmon and a cornbread pancake, you see English cooking at its finest.

The brunch menu also has a wagyu beef burger, called the Draycott burger, naturally, with sweet options like French Toast with brown butter roasted pear and ricotta and blueberry pancakes and brown sugar pudding.

Their cocktails have always been divine and the brunch menu choices are no exception to that rule. You can taste their mimosas and Bloody Marys and if you feel the British spirit, you can try their Pimm’s cup or Gin Rickeys. You can also find The Draycott on the Los Angeles-specific list from their sister publication Angeleno.

The Draycott responded to this honor with an Instagram post and said, “The weekend may be over but we’re still dreaming of brunch. Thank you @gothammag @modernluxury for including The Draycott on your list of the 20 Best Brunches Across America! Join us every Saturday and Sunday and enjoy our seasonal brunch fare with a British twist!”

The Draycott is located at 15255 Palisades Village Lane in Pacific Palisades. You can call them for reservations or questions at 310-573-8938.