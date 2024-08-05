The Laurel Opens in Santa Monica, Providing Housing for the Formerly Homeless

Designed by KFA  Architecture, the Laurel Features Wood-Frame Construction and Rises Four Stories

The city of Santa Monica has welcomed residents to The Laurel, a city-funded Permanent Supportive Housing development that offers 57 apartments to individuals who were formerly experiencing homelessness. 

Many of the new occupants at The Laurel had been living outdoors in Santa Monica for years, known to and connected with the housed community members, as stated in a City blog post. Others were on the verge of homelessness before securing their new apartments.

“Without The Laurel, these 57 individuals would still be living on our streets or in short-term shelters not suitable for long-term residency,” a city official stated.

The Laurel, located just south of the 10 Freeway in Santa Monica’s Pico neighborhood, is a project developed by EAH Housing. The complex, at 1413 Michigan Avenue, stands on the former site of Santa Monica Nikkei Hall. 

The project includes a total of 58 residential units, with 57 apartments reserved for low-income formerly homeless renters and one manager’s unit. These studio apartments are set aside for rent at levels considered affordable to households earning between 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income, as per a deal arranged by the city in 2020, Urbanize LA reported in April. 

Designed by KFA Architecture, The Laurel features wood-frame construction and rises four stories. The building’s C-shaped footprint allows for a ground-level courtyard, complemented by a second-floor patio, a third-floor community deck, and 12 parking spaces at street level. 

Urbanize LA reported that EAH Housing preserved several elements of the former Nikkei Hall, including the community center, original windows, entry porch, and woodwork. Additionally, the property’s Japanese garden is being restored.

