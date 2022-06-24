The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year

By Dolores Quintana

The Los Angeles real estate market is showing signs of being affected by the rising levels of inflation and mortgage rates as the year progresses. 

New data from Core Logic shows that the real estate market sales in May of 2022 are possibly the worst in 34 years, dropping 16 percent from the heights of May of 2021, as reported by CBS. Sellers have also started cutting the listing prices because buyers are having difficulty with the increase in mortgage rates and the country’s rising inflation. This has made potential buyers much more cautious about jumping in on a sale. 

These price cuts, which are happening not just in Los Angeles, but all over the United States, are a warning sign that the real estate’s golden period may be coming to an end. Still, this doesn’t necessarily mean that home prices are dropping and even with the current conditions in the market, most home sales are still being purchased for more than the listing’s price. 

Core Logic has also reported that median monthly payments in Los Angeles have increased 40 percent from 2021 to 2022. Real estate experts blame this on the high prices of homes and mortgage rates for this occurrence according to CBS News.com. 

Yolanda Cortez, an L.A. area agent at Century 21 Realty Masters told the Los Angeles Times, “I have buyers who are now kind of at a standstill.” Cortez added that because of the interest rates rising, buyers who had other plans are being forced to consider areas like the Antelope or Victor valleys in the high desert which are 60 miles from the Los Angeles city center. 

All of this is causing a domino effect of fewer homes going into escrow, and a rising inventory of homes for sale which is causing sellers to have to make changes. The number of homes for sale that has reduced their listing prices has doubled in the last year. In fact, 16.2 percent of home listings in Los Angeles County have cut their price in the last four weeks. This is up from 7.5 in the same period last year.

Altos Research’s founder Michael Simonsen feels that even though there are buyers who are now priced out, he thinks that other buyers may have hit the pause button for different reasons. With inventory rising, those who can buy have decided not to which has caused a slowdown to become real. 

Simonsen said, as quoted by the Los Angeles Times, “Buyers know they can wait maybe until the summer and have more selection.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Christopher Amitrano
News, Real Estate

Bauhaus-Inspired Mansion Lists for $16.29 million in Pacific Palisades

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

635 Casale Road property hits market By Dolores Quintana In the Riviera neighborhood of the Pacific Palisades, a new Bauhaus-inspired...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

A person locks their bike on the Venice Beach Boardwalk. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News, Transportation

LA City Council Approves Bicycle ‘Chop Shop’ Ban

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Bonin one of three dissenting votes on law prohibiting individuals from assembling or disassembling bicycles in public.  By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: LAPD.
News

Two Additional Beach Patrol Officers Assigned to Pacific Palisades

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Officers will patrol the area through the summer By Sam Catanzaro Two additional police officers will be coming to the...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

Cathay Palisades to Close Permanently

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Restaurant will reluctantly be forced to close as of June 26. By Dolores Quintana Sadly, Cathay Palisades Restaurant which has...
News, Opinion

Column: LA Election Results Remain Tight, Close & Competitive Come the Fall Runoffs!

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The results for the June 7th Primary continue to trickle-in with not much change:  In that special...

Photo: Facebook (@portaviapalisades).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Palisades Italian Restaurant Opens Location in Palm Desert

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Porta Via now openat at 73100 El Paseo in Palm Desert By Dolores Quintana Porta Via has been growing steadily...

Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, D.C.: Gift of Margot Paul Ernst in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Norman S. Paul, S1987.976.11 / © Ay-Ō.
News, Upbeat Beat

Getty Foundation Awards Over $1 Million to Fund Curatorial Innovation at 15 Art Institutions

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Grants will bring visibility to understudied prints and drawings collections for present-day museum audiences The Getty Foundation has awarded 15...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Book Jewel Celebrates Pride Month as a Community

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Westchester bookstore hosting series of events this month The Book Jewel in Westchester is hosting several events this month that...

Brentwood School. Photo: Facebook.
News

Brentwood School Being Sued by Parent for Alleged Racism and Antisemitism

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

School officials call lawsuit “baseless”  By Dolores Quintana Brentwood School is being sued by the parents of a student who...

P-54 sniffing at a trail camera in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS.
News

Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle Near the Same Spot Her Mother Was Fatally Struck in 2018

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

P-54 killed on Las Virgenes Road last Friday By Sam Catanzaro Not too far from where her mother was hit...
News, Video

Congratulations Palisades Charter High School Class Of 2022: Palisades Today – June 20th, 2022

June 20, 2022

Read more
June 20, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* 45th Annual Will Rogers 5k/10k Run Is Back!* Congratulations Palisades Charter High...
News, Real Estate

Palisades Families Earning Upwards of $190,000 Can Qualify for Mortgage Relief

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

State expands California Mortgage Relief Program By Sam Catanzaro Palisades families earning upwards of $190,000 can qualify for mortgage relief...

Photo: sothebysrealty.com.
News, Real Estate

Betty White’s Brentwood Home Sells for $10.6 Million

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Property sells few weeks after being listed By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood home of the late actress and beloved comedy...

Photo: Facebook (@RepKarenBass).
News

Bass Pulls Ahead of Caruso in Latest Vote Tally

June 16, 2022

Read more
June 16, 2022

41-38 lead for Karen Bass in race for LA Mayor By Dolores Quintana The ballots are still being counted in...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR