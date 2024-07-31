The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again

Institutional care can be expensive.

While that is an option for some, studies have found that over 90% of people over the age of 65 want to age in place, but 85% of that group has done little to prepare their home for aging.

Safely Home Again, LLC is a small business that assures you and your family has a home that is as hazard free as possible by reducing the risks of falls, slips and trips, and other frequent household accidents so that aging in place is possible for your loved one. Safely Home Again works to provide safety solutions through case management and home and fall safety assessments.

“We help adults maintain their independence and live worry-free in the comfort of their home,” said Madeline Fry, founder of Safely Home Again. “By implementing and utilizing our diverse range of services, you protect your loved ones, ensuring they maintain their livelihood and autonomy, and decrease their potential for falls in and around the home.”

Raised in Brentwood, Fry has built this company from years of experience in healthcare operations and management and has a wealth of knowledge from navigating nursing home administration and directing assisting living communities.

With a master’s degree in healthcare administration, she has extensive experience as a licensed nursing home administrator and executive director of assisted living communities, never missing a beat for details and the complexities of institutional care.

Safely Home Again’s Home Safety and Fall Assessment Tool is a personalized survey used to examine the living spaces of your home, or any living quarters that needa safety evaluation. The 240+ point assessment tool, which requires certification to conduct, looks for hazards that exist in and around the living space. Hazards may include poor outdoor lighting, inadequate wheelchair ramp, unsafe staircases and more. Once the hazards are found, Safely Home Again provides solutions and vendors who can then be available to complete the actual modifications.

“Aging in place starts with hiring the right person, someone who becomes your consultant, advocate and family member,” Fry said. “Someone who can navigate not only the very complicated medical care systems and provide case management and lifestyle services, but who has the communication and interpersonal skills to work with you and your family.”

Knowing that safety precautions are in place decreases the chance of the middle-of-night calls from the emergency room and takes away some of the anxiety that comes with taking care of yourself and your loved ones, something that the “sandwich generation” knows all too well, Fry said.

Nearly 47% of adults in their 40s and 50s have a parent aged 65 or older and are either raising young children or financially supporting grown children, according to the Pew Research Center.

As “aging-in-place” becomes more of a trend, it’s important for this generation to know that professional resources are available. Safely Home Again is one of those resources that ensures your loved ones are aging safely — they are worth taking every precaution.

“It’s our turn to take care of them, to turn the tides,” Fry said. To learn more about Safely Home Again and to schedule a safety assessment, visit SafelyHomeAgain.com.

