The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

Photo: Google Earth

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events

The Whaler, a Venice Beach restaurant and bar that has been a local mainstay for eight decades, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month with events and specials highlighting its storied history.

Founded in 1943, The Whaler has built a reputation as a hangout for beachgoers, food lovers, and musicians alike. Known for its ocean views and lively atmosphere, the venue has hosted its share of rock performances and neighborhood gatherings over the years, making it an institution on the Venice waterfront.

Throughout November, The Whaler will feature drink and food specials, live music, and weekend events at its three locations, also found in Newport Beach and Santa Monica, celebrating both the patrons and employees who have kept the restaurant thriving for so long. Specials include $8 margs, $8 pizzas and .80c wings.

The anniversary festivities will run through December 1, with plans to keep the atmosphere true to the venue’s motto, “Always on Vacay.” More info can be found at https://whalerbeachbar.com/.

