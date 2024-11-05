The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Follow us @thewillowscommschool for more updates.

@palisadesnews

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Follow us @thewillowscommschool for more updates.

♬ original sound – palisadesnews
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Palisades Art Association to Host Juried Art Show

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

Artists Are Welcome to Submit up to Three Artworks The Pacific Palisades Art Association will hold its annual Juried Art...

Photo: Office of Senator Ben Allen
News, Upbeat

Activist Named 24th Senate District’s “2024 Woman of the Year”

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

In Addition to Working With the Alzheimer’s Association, She Has Been Active in the Stop Asian Hate Movement Senator Ben...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...

Photo: MLS.com
Hard, News

Owner of Matthew Perry’s Former Home Calls Property “Piece of Paradise”: Report

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

In an Instagram Post, She Explained, “The Moment I Walked into the Home, I Knew It Was ‘The One’ Anita...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Detected in LA County Wastewater, Health Officials Urge Precautions for Residents

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

Los Angeles County Investigates Low-Level H5 Avian Flu Detected in Wastewater The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is...

Photo: ARCANE
News, Upbeat

L.A. Artist to Discuss Debut Exhibit With Morleigh Steinberg at ARCANE Space

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

The Event Will Give Attendees a Chance to Engage With Maskrey, Whose Solo Debut Exhibition Opens Nov. 2 Los Angeles-based...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Upbeat

Registration Opens for 10th Annual Palisades Turkey Trot

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Turkey Trot Will Raise Funds for Several Charities, Including Day of Giving, Local Firehouses #69 and #23, and Desita.org...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Instagram: @orla_santamonica
Dining, News

Michael Mina’s Egyptian-Mediterranean Restaurant Opens in Santa Monica

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Inside, the 270-Seat Restaurant’s Interior Draws Inspiration From Greek and Egyptian Coastal Aesthetics Renowned chef Michael Mina has opened his...
Hard, News

Here’s Why West L.A. Stunk So Bad This Week

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Coastal Communities Were Blanketed by an Intense Smell Brought on by an Oceanic Phenomena Sarena Snider had just returned to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: St. Matthew’s Parish
News, Upbeat

St. Matthew’s Premiering New Requiem to Celebrate All Saints’ Day

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dr. Milburn, Who Leads St. Matthew’s Music Guild, Has a Distinguished Career as a Composer and Conductor The Parish of...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR