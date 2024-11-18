Theatre Palisades to Present Evening of Christopher Durang’s Work

Durang’s Career Saw Him Acclaimed for Works Like “Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You” and “Beyond Therapy”

Theatre Palisades will honor the late playwright Christopher Durang with a special performance, Remembering, featuring scenes and monologues from his works.

The one-night event, hosted by Theatre Palisades Membership Entertainment and the Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe, will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Pierson Playhouse, located at 941 Temescal Canyon Road.

The event comes months after the death of Durang, a Tony Award-winning playwright known for blending absurdist humor with deeply poignant themes. He passed away in April at age 75 from complications of aphasia, a rare form of dementia, as reported by The New York Times.

Durang’s career, which spanned over four decades, saw him acclaimed for works like Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All for You, Beyond Therapy, and the Tony-winning Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. Often inspired by his personal struggles and a satirical view of society, his plays remain both scathingly funny and profoundly moving.

The evening begins with refreshments in the lobby at 7 p.m., followed by the performance at 7:30 p.m. A suggested donation of $10 will support the community theater. For details, attendees can call (310) 454-1970.

For more information, go to https://theatrepalisades.org/.