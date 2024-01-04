These Are the Food Vendors Set Up at the Mar Vista Farmers Market

This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event.
Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers locals an array of fresh produce on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Grandview and Venice Blvd.
According to its website, this is currently the selection of multicultural food vendors at the weekly event:
Adam’s Get Down Gumbo
Adam’s Olive Ranch
Anna’s Seafood
Arepa Stand
Argentinian Empanadas
Ari’s Food
Astron Herbal
Baba Food
Baker’s Kneaded
Blin House Crepes
Chantelle’s Granola
Completely Pickled
Daniel’s Bagels
Dave’s Korean BBQ
Des Croissants Paris
Domi
Double Batch Vegan Creamery
Dovalle Pasta
El Machete
Fawzai Naan Afghani
Fisherman’s Daughter Salmon
Good Morning Vietnam
Hemera’s Bench
Holey Grail Donuts
Holy Cacao
Kai Kai Dumplings
Kenchan Ramen
Koko Moo
Le Frenchie Cafe
Lelio & Sons
Les Delices du Four Bakery
Maison Macha
Mama Empanadas
Marcie’s Pies
Mediterranian Pastry Den
My Mango Sticky Rice
Nobes PB Foods
Oaxaca California
Oaxaca Raw
Omiso
Oma’s Puffers
Planet Skills
Provecho Cali Mex
Puree Soups
Q Cute Bao
Rawesome Morsels
Refined Grind
Rice Man
Rochy’s Babka Paradise
San Marino
Smart Simple Gourmet
Teawaves
The Chicken Truck
The Conscious Spot
The Pizza Prof.
The Tamale Fiesta
True Indoor Naturals/Deep Light Tech.
Vita Juice
Vitality Bites
Wild Local Seafood
Yallatizer’s
Zozo’s Juices