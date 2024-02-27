These Luxury Fashion Collections at Palisades Village are Ending This Week

High-End French and American Brands are Ending These Seasonal Selections

By Zach Armstrong

Thursday Feb. 29 will be the last day shoppers at Palisades Village can buy from seasonal collections at Officine Générale and Veronica Beard; two luxury brands with retail locations at the popular L.A. shopping center.

Officine Générale, an apparel brand designed in Paris, will be ending its Fall Winter 2023 Collection which began Dec. 1. A post from the company’s website states, “Premium fabrics come from Britain, Italy and Japan. Functional, vintage-inspired and workwear pieces are imbued with an upscale allure. Dressier, tailored pieces appear nonchalant. There are pieces that have become iconic to Officine Générale – relaxed jackets, perfect-fit trousers, long-lasting knits, versatile outerwear.”

The American “ready-to-wear” brand for women Veronica Beard will end this year’s Winter Arrivals. A post from Palisades Village’s website described the collection as featuring “tweed sets, structured knits, modern denim and more.”

For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/offers/.