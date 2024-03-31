This $5M, Five-Bedroom Palisadian Home Hits the Market

Photo: MLS.com

Tucked behind a gated drive, a nearly $5 million Palisadian property at 654 Erskine Dr. has hit the market. 

The interior features spacious rooms adorned with high ceilings and an open floor plan, connecting the great room, gourmet kitchen, living room, and step-down dining area. Skylights throughout flood the space with natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere.

Additional amenities include a private office, study, a three-car garage and four ensuite bedrooms in the main house. A guest suite and bath attached provide additional space. 

The property is listed by Santiago Arana of The Agency. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/654-Erskine-Dr_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M28501-51822?from=srp-list-card

in News, Real Estate
digital

