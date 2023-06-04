This Is the Most Expensive Palisades Home Listed on Realtor.com

Photo: MLS.com

The Two-Bedroom Guest House Features a Japanese Spa Soaking Tub

By Zach Armstrong

The number of sales and listings is down right now in the Pacific Palisades while prices are up, James Respondek of Rodeo Realty told Palisades News last week. Under the current market, one might ask how much would a home go for now in one of the most expensive housing communities in the U.S.?

According to real estate listings website Realtor.com, the answer is $64 million for an eight bedroom, 9.5 bathroom, 16,000 square-foot home located at 1678 Alta Mura Rd.

Built in 2005, the home includes a 13,000 square-foot main house, 3,000 square-foot guesthouse and four-car garage. The main house features two studies, a professional media room, a large game room that opens to the back yard and two playrooms. The two-bedroom, four-bathroom guest house features a Japanese spa soaking tub, an 800 square-foot gym, an oversized motor court, multiple large flat lawns and a back yard measuring well over 8000 square feet. There is also a resort-style pool and spa, along with a fire feature.

For more information on the property, visit https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1678-Alta-Mura-Rd_Pacific-Palisades_CA_90272_M18168-78024.

