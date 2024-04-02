This Weekend: Chamber Music Palisades Presents “Virtuoso Trios and Quartets”

The Event Will Feature Renowned Players Who Have Previously Performed With Esteemed Orchestras

Chamber Music Palisades will host a free community concert showcasing top-notch Los Angeles musicians on Sunday, April 7. The concert will run from 3 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. at 801 Vía De La Paz.

The event will feature renowned players who have previously performed with esteemed orchestras including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Santa Monica Symphony, and the Los Angeles Opera. The program will include a diverse selection of music for trios and quartets, featuring instruments such as flute (piccolo), oboe (English horn), clarinet, and piano.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, go to https://www.cmpalisades.org/202324-season/qm6zz0fivhrodg839hearqrxavkuaa.