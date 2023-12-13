This Weekend: Malibu Breakfast with Santa

The event promises a morning filled with engaging art activities, holiday games, and captivating storytime

Join the merry celebration at Malibu Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All ages are welcome to partake in this delightful event hosted at Malibu City Hall’s Multi-Purpose Roommate, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road, Malibu, CA.

For a fee of $10 per person, families can indulge in a delectable breakfast box and seize the opportunity to meet Santa Claus along with some of his enchanting companions from the North Pole. The event promises a morning filled with engaging art activities, holiday games, and captivating storytime presented by the Malibu Library.

Attendees are encouraged to showcase their festive holiday pajamas and are invited to bring a camera to capture the memorable moments shared with Santa and his friends. For further details or inquiries, please contact 310-456-2489 ext. 239. More information can also be found at https://mommypoppins.com/event/malibu-breakfast-with-santa.