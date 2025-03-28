THIS WEEKEND: Palisades High to Host Benefit to Support Displaced Students

The evening aims to bring the Pali High community together while raising funds through sponsorships, donations, and an ongoing online auction

In response to the devastating fire that forced Palisades Charter High School to close and displaced its 3,000 students, the school’s Booster Club is hosting a Community Benefit event this Saturday, March 29, to rally support and raise funds for essential student programs.

The event, set to take place at the Luxe Hotel in Brentwood from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., will feature a night of connection, entertainment, and fundraising. Comedian Maz Jobrani has donated his time to provide stand-up comedy, and attendees will enjoy a buffet, open bar, and music from DJ Puffs. The evening aims to bring the Pali High community together while raising funds through sponsorships, donations, and an ongoing online auction.

“With the campus damaged and students displaced, this event is about more than fundraising—it’s about rebuilding morale and reminding students that their community stands with them,” said Mariam Engel, event organizer and parent volunteer with the Pali High Booster Club, in a statement.

The fire left students without access to school resources, impacting academic, arts, and athletic programs. Funds raised from the event and the online auction will help replace destroyed equipment, musical instruments, and technology, as well as support in-person activities to restore a sense of normalcy for students.

The online auction, running through March 31, features exclusive items and experiences, including a Four Seasons Maui getaway, VIP concert tickets, a private beach volleyball lesson with Olympian Miles Partain, and a meet-and-greet with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tickets and auction details can be found at palihighboosterclub.com/benefit.