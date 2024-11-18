THIS WEEKEND: St. Matthew’s 33rd Christmas Faire to Feature Silent Auction & Festive Shopping

Proceeds Will Benefit St. Matthew’s Outreach Partners—Nonprofits Dedicated to Improving the Lives of Neighbors in Need

St. Matthew’s Parish in Pacific Palisades will host its annual Christmas Faire on Friday, November 22, celebrating the theme “Together in Unity.”

The event, running from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1031 Bienveneda Avenue, aims to bring the community together in support of the church’s outreach programs.

The evening will feature a silent auction showcasing a wide array of items, from thrift shop finds to luxury vacations and entertainment packages. Attendees can also browse gift boutiques offering Thanksgiving hostess gifts and holiday items for all budgets, according to a post on Patch.com, as well as wine, beverages, and food available for purchase.

Proceeds from the event will benefit St. Matthew’s outreach partners—nonprofits dedicated to improving the lives of neighbors in need. Dining begins at 5 p.m., and tickets for the event are $20, fully tax-deductible.

For more information, visit www.ChristmasFaire.com.