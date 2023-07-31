Thornton Abell-Designed Home on Market for $12M

Amenities Include a Full Gym, Private Screening Room and Office

Architect Thornton M. Abell’s 1957 Mid-Century home features an open-air concept that defines its character. Situated in the Rivas Canyon on an approximate acre and secluded behind gates, the property at 946 Rivas Canyon Road is on the market for $11.9 million.

The owner enlisted the expertise of designer Stacy Jacobson and Bret Thoeny from BOTO Design Architects. The result is a home with folding walls of floor-to-ceiling windows. It houses a collection of curated artwork from sculptures to paintings. The gourmet kitchen is designed by German group Bulthaup. Boasting four en-suite bedrooms, the primary bedroom suite features a sitting area, a bath and a spacious closet.

Beyond the bedrooms, the residence offers additional amenities such as a full gym, private screening room, and an office that doubles as an intimate and cozy sitting area.

For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/946-rivas-canyon-road-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1251532760188493217/.