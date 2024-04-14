Three-Bedroom Home on Bienveneda Ave Selling for $2.5M

Abundant Natural Light Fills the Interior Spaces

This home, located at 864 Bienveneda Ave and selling for just under $2.5 million, boasts three spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a comfortable family room.

Abundant natural light fills the interior spaces, while the living room’s high ceilings contribute to an inviting ambiance. Outside, residents can unwind in their private backyard, which includes a pool.



Laura Brau of Compass is the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/864-bienveneda-avenue-pacific-palisades-ca-90272/1550071328406813721/