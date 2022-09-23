Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

Pacific Palisades Crime Update
By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin
Good Evening Everyone,
Sorry for the late distribution of the crime update. This map and description is from the previous week. I will address an incident that occurred last week so there is no mis-communication. This message is one that I sent out to some of the immediate neighbors of a burglary incident that Occurred on Thursday Sept 15.
There was a Burglary on Chastain Pkwy last night (Sept 15). Unknown suspects entered the residence through an unlocked door while house sitters where inside. One of the house sitters walked into the main area of the house and observed one suspect on the second floor of the house. Once the suspect realized there were people in the house he fled the house possibly with some property. This prompted a Police response with searching the area and neighboring residences for the suspect. It was later determined through surveillance footage, there were 3 suspects involved. All suspects fled prior to Officers arrival.
- Security Window Film : There are many different brands and Company’s that make theses shatter proof window film. I recommend looking into what type works for your home. This is just another added measure to make it harder for our criminals to get to our stuff. When someone smashes a window its usually just one hit. The film makes it harder to smash and obviously the person has to hit the glass several times creating more noise (which they do not want).
- MyLA311 app : If you have not done so already. I highly recommend downloading this app. You can generate a multitude of city services ranging from street services, Department of sanitation and Department of Transportation. Once a service request has been made you receive notifications of the status and outcome of the request.
- When calling 911 or the non-emergency line (877-275-5273), please be patient and know your location and a detailed description of the incident your are calling about. Our LAPD Dispatchers are very good at determining the nature of response.
- I encourage everyone to get a security system that will give you instant notification if someone is on your property. This helps us (LAPD), if you can see that someone is in your house and can give a good description of the suspects. It will bump our response up to a priority call instead of a non-priority (alarm only).
- If you have security cameras on your property, it is helpful for an investigation to have one or more cameras angled towards the street or sidewalk. Investigators can back track areas where people are seen coming from based on video footage. Hopefully with other cameras showing vehicles or other suspects, investigators can obtain valuable information.
- Please continue to secure (lock) your house and vehicles and do not leave valuables in your vehicle. Let’s make it harder for these criminals to get our stuff.
- Remember to be aware of your surroundings. We can deter most crimes when we acknowledge the people around us. Most criminals do not want to be noticed.