Three Burglary Suspects Enter Occupied Pacific Palisades Home

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

By LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin

Good Evening Everyone,

Sorry for the late distribution of the crime update. This map and description is from the previous week. I will address an incident that occurred last week so there is no mis-communication. This message is one that I sent out to some of the immediate neighbors of a burglary incident that Occurred on Thursday Sept 15.

There was a Burglary on Chastain Pkwy last night (Sept 15). Unknown suspects entered the residence through an unlocked door while house sitters where inside. One of the house sitters walked into the main area of the house and observed one suspect on the second floor of the house. Once the suspect realized there were people in the house he fled the house possibly with some property. This prompted a Police response with searching the area and neighboring residences for the suspect. It was later determined through surveillance footage, there were 3 suspects involved. All suspects fled prior to Officers arrival.