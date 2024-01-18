Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot

Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar for an exclusive dinner experience with wine pairings from the esteemed Duckhorn Portfolio.

The Duckhorn Portfolio is a Napa Valley-based luxury wine company, boasting ten wineries, nine wine making facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards across 32 Estate properties. The portfolio encompasses some of Napa Valley’s most esteemed wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark.

The General Admission Ticket includes:

Welcome Glass: Decoy Brut Cuvée Sparkling Wine

Three-Course Dinner: First Course: Roasted Cauliflower Steak Paired with Duckhorn Chardonnay Second Course: Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Third Course: Banana Cream Pie Paired with Duckhorn Canvasback Cabernet



While menu substitutions are not permitted, if you have a severe allergy, please contact Marketing@Pacificahotels.com at least 48 hours prior to the event.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-duckhorn-vineyards-at-the-marina-del-rey-hotel-tickets-768652920577?aff=odcleoeventsincollection.