Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.

The Draycott's Scallop Crudo. Photo: Facebook.

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March

By Kerry Slater

Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in dineL.A.’s first ‘spring’ season taking place soon.

The 14-day dining event (from March 1 through March 14, 2021) will aid L.A.’s hard-hit restaurant community by encouraging Angelenos to support local establishments and will feature hundreds of restaurants that spotlight the city’s diverse cuisines and eating styles.

This dineL.A. Restaurant Week builds upon the previous Fall 2020 program, highlighting on-site, al fresco dining, as well as exclusive takeout and delivery options via a new partnership with Grubhub, who will provide delivery discounts to both new and existing users.

“We have participated in dineL.A. for over 13 years,” said Chef Susan Feniger, Chef/Owner of the recently opened Socalo. “More than ever before, dineL.A. Restaurant Week ties our entire community together, from chef to diner. It’s a beautiful and much needed moment that we can all support.”  

Spring 2021 dineL.A. Restaurant Week will again feature an established program of lunch and dinner menus.

In Pacific Palisades and Malibu, the following restaurants will participate:

dineL.A. Restaurant Week lunch menus range $15-$35, with dinner menus priced $25-$65+. Prices and meal  periods vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity. Menus may be subject to change due to seasonal availability of ingredients. For a full list of participating restaurants and their menus, please visit www.dineLA.com

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...
Dining, Video

Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
News, Video

New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
News

Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...

P-22. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
News, Video

American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
News, Real Estate

Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
News, Video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 19, 2021

Read more
February 19, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...

Harvest Apple Pie from WInston Pies. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...

Rockwell Kitchen's breakfast burrito. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining

Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
News

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
News, Westside Wellness

Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...
News, Video

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR