Three Palisades Homes Get the Green Light to Rebuild: REPORT

Three Pacific Palisades homeowners have received city approval to rebuild following January’s wildfires, marking a step forward in the region’s recovery efforts, according to a report from The Los Angeles Times.

The permits, issued by the Department of Building and Safety, include one for home repairs and two for full rebuilds. The first approval, granted on March 5, allows for the repair of a fire-damaged bedroom, bathroom, and garage in a home near Rustic Canyon. Construction has already begun, The Times reported.

“We want this to be happening on your lot, too,” Mayor Karen Bass said Friday, emphasizing the city’s push to streamline permitting for fire victims. L.A. County has also set up one-stop permitting centers and waived discretionary hearings for those rebuilding homes of similar size.

Gary Lionelli, a homeowner whose newly built house was destroyed, said he and his family are submitting identical blueprints to expedite the process. “We’re not going to do anything that would delay us,” he told The Times, citing concerns over rising construction demand.

As of last week, 72 homeowners had applied to rebuild in the city, while 135 submitted plans in unincorporated county areas. The county is waiting for debris removal to be completed before issuing permits.

State and local officials continue to assess fire safety regulations, with potential new requirements for fire-resistant materials. Bass also expanded an executive order to include streamlined permitting for accessory dwelling units and is considering further incentives for homeowners opting for all-electric systems.