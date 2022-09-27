Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’

Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits

More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music of Mamma Mia, which chronicles bride-to-be Sophie’s search for her birth father in the few days remaining before her wedding. All the action takes place at her mother’s rustic inn on the sunny, paradisiacal Greek island where Sophie grew up.

Palisades Charter High School’s production of Mamma Mia hopes to deliver non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers in an enchanting musical performance. Directed by Nancy Fracchiolla and choreographed by Hazel Clarke, the production includes over 100 Pali students in its cast and crew!

Opening night will be Friday, October 7th at 8 p.m. The rest of the performances on October 8, 9, 13, 14, and 15 will start at 7 p.m. For tickets: go.palihigh.org/gofan.

