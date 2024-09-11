TikTok Celebrity Selling Pacific Palisades Home for Nearly $5M: Report

The four-bedroom, 3,961-square-foot home is described as a “Zen-like retreat”

TikTok star Bella Poarch has listed her Pacific Palisades home for $4.75 million, according to a report from Realtor.

Poarch, 27, who was born in the Philippines, became a TikTok sensation in 2020 with a lip-sync video to Millie B’s “M to the B,” making her one of the most followed influencers on the platform with over 94 million followers

Poarch, who rose to fame with viral lip-sync videos, purchased the midcentury modern property in April 2023 for $4.3 million, potentially gaining a small profit if the sale goes through.

The four-bedroom, 3,961-square-foot home is described as a “Zen-like retreat” and features extensive updates. It includes an 800-square-foot Japanese-style guesthouse clad in bamboo and stone, complete with Shoji screens, a kitchenette, and private deck, making it an ideal space for guests.

The property is nestled behind a gated driveway with a motor court that can accommodate up to eight cars. Inside, the living room—featured on Poarch’s social media—opens to a glass-paneled dining room with views of the surrounding gardens.

Additional features include a home office with floor-to-ceiling windows, and the primary bedroom suite comes with a teak-paneled sitting area, walk-in closet, and an en suite bathroom with a stained-glass window. Two more bedrooms, a powder room, and a laundry room complete the main house.