Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

Photo: Mike Helfrich

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property

By Dolores Quintana

Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has hit the market. 

The home, in the Escondido Beach area of the tony beach community, has been listed at $9.8 million as reported by The Dirt.com.

Petty bought the estate in 2010 for $6.8 million and, of course, the home has its recording studio in the detached guest house. The home dates from the 1950s and has not lost that 50s charm. It has gorgeous views of the coast and ocean and 66 feet of space on the sand that belong to the property. Chris Cortazzo of Compass is the listing agent and the listing says that the home is “loaded with appeal, abundant views and a cabin-like ambiance.”

This beachside getaway has two bedrooms with a master suite that comes with a bath with dual vanities, a private deck, a spa tub, a tiled fireplace,  and a walk-in closet. On the lower level, there is a family room with beach access. Outside, you will find a patio made of brick with a rose garden. The recording studio/guest house has its kitchenette and bathroom and wood-trussed ceiling. The property is completed by a garage with space for two cars, solar power panels and private security. 

Petty’s widow Dana York Petty and Petty’s estate still control the Mediterranean mansion along the Pacific Coast Highway and a smaller home in Pacific Palisades.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Top 10 Pacific Palisades Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year of Pacific Palisades As 2022 comes to a close,...
Real Estate, Video

The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

Read more
December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
News

Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
News

Deceased Person Found on Pacific Palisades Trail

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Hiker encounters body near Surfview Lane trail By Sam Catanzaro A hiker Thursday encountered a deceased person on a Pacific...
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

LAPD Warns Local Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: Instagram (@sweetrosecreamery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holiday Cakes and Pies Now Available From Local Ice Cream Shop

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Sweet Rose Creamery is prepared to deck your holiday table with some delicious holiday treats this Christmas. While the time...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Video

Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found in Malibu

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Autopsy Report Shows Overdose Likely Cause of Death for Transgender Women Found...

P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

Beloved Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized Following Medical Evaluation

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

“Several severe injuries and chronic health problems,” cited by state biologists By Sam Catanzaro Beloved mountain lion P-22 was euthanized...
News

Hate Crimes in LA County Reach Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Two Robberies at Pali High

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Morning As you can see our area was very busy last...
News, Real Estate, Video

‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 19th, 2022

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* ‘Scream 3’ Movie Set For Rent On Airbnb* Rare Listing In The Polo...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million L.A. County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR