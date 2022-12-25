Tom Petty’s Malibu Beach Home Hits Market

$9.8 million price tag on Escondido Beach property

By Dolores Quintana

Legendary musician Tom Petty’s beach house in Malibu has hit the market.

The home, in the Escondido Beach area of the tony beach community, has been listed at $9.8 million as reported by The Dirt.com.

Petty bought the estate in 2010 for $6.8 million and, of course, the home has its recording studio in the detached guest house. The home dates from the 1950s and has not lost that 50s charm. It has gorgeous views of the coast and ocean and 66 feet of space on the sand that belong to the property. Chris Cortazzo of Compass is the listing agent and the listing says that the home is “loaded with appeal, abundant views and a cabin-like ambiance.”

This beachside getaway has two bedrooms with a master suite that comes with a bath with dual vanities, a private deck, a spa tub, a tiled fireplace, and a walk-in closet. On the lower level, there is a family room with beach access. Outside, you will find a patio made of brick with a rose garden. The recording studio/guest house has its kitchenette and bathroom and wood-trussed ceiling. The property is completed by a garage with space for two cars, solar power panels and private security.

Petty’s widow Dana York Petty and Petty’s estate still control the Mediterranean mansion along the Pacific Coast Highway and a smaller home in Pacific Palisades.