Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

Tonight, March 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., A.L.C. will hold an exclusive event celebrating spring and a worthy cause.

The latest Spring styles will be presented during an elevated cocktail hour featuring complimentary wine from Rescue Rosé. During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack — a female-run, non-profit organization that works locally and internationally to save the lives of animals and prevent suffering and cruelty.

For more information, go to https://palisadesvillageca.com/events/fashion-forward-shop-for-a-cause-at-a-l-c/.