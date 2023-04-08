“Top Gun: Maverick” Actor Mile Teller and Wife Purchase $7.5 Million Cape Cod-Style Home in Pacific Palisades

Photo: Douglas Elliman

The white-shingled structure spans over 6,600 square feet of open-concept living space on three floors, boasting five bedrooms and seven baths

“Top Gun: Maverick” actor Miles Teller and his model wife Keleigh have recently acquired a Cape Cod-style property in Pacific Palisades for a reported $7.5 million. The property, built in 2015 and updated recently, offers a plethora of amenities and is located between Palisades’ Via Bluffs and Village.

The white-shingled structure spans over 6,600 square feet of open-concept living space on three floors, boasting five bedrooms and seven baths. The main level features a formal living room with a fireplace and glass doors that lead out to a covered terrace with another fireplace, perfect for outdoor entertainment. A formal dining room with wainscotted walls and a wine closet, a family room connected to a gourmet kitchen with top-tier Viking appliances, an eat-in island, and a breakfast nook, as well as a guest bedroom with a bath, complete the main level.

A custom staircase leads upstairs to four ensuite bedrooms, including a fireside master retreat with a private ocean-view balcony, a walk-in closet, and a marble-tiled bath with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. The lower level of the home hosts additional amenities such as a movie theater, a family room with a fireplace, an office, a bonus room, and a gym.

While the backyard does not have a swimming pool, there is ample room to install one in the grassy yard. Additionally, the property boasts a roof deck that offers sweeping views of the surrounding hills and Santa Monica Mountains, perfect for taking in the picturesque scenery.

Teller, a 36-year-old Pennsylvania native, is known for his roles in movies and TV shows such as “The Spectacular Now,” the “Divergent” trilogy, “Whiplash,” “Fantastic Four,” “War Dogs,” and “The Offer.” He currently owns a Spanish-style home in Studio City, which he acquired in the summer of 2016.

