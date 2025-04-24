Topanga Beach Bus Resumes Service Between West Valley and Santa Monica

The route now operates once daily in each direction and is being escorted by Caltrans

The Topanga Beach Bus resumed service Wednesday, reconnecting residents of the West Valley and Topanga Canyon with Santa Monica after a pause due to the Palisades Fire and related road damage.

The route, which runs from Warner Center to Santa Monica Beach, now operates once daily in each direction and is being escorted by Caltrans through closed sections of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. Full restoration of service, including three daily trips, is expected once road repairs are completed.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, alongside officials from Public Works and Caltrans, announced the relaunch, calling it a vital link for residents affected by the ongoing closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway.

“Though the beach bus is usually known as an affordable way to enjoy the coast, it’s now playing a crucial role in helping our residents stay connected in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire,” Horvath said in a statement.

The bus connects the Orange Line transit hub at Canoga Avenue with the Expo Line in Santa Monica, offering a faster and cost-effective alternative to driving along congested detour routes.

“This is about more than transportation—it’s about equitable access, environmental stewardship, and supporting communities,” said Mark Pestrella, director of Los Angeles County Public Works.

The service will continue to operate seven days a week with limited trips until full access to Topanga Canyon Boulevard is restored.