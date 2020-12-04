Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire: Palisades Today – December, 3, 2020

* Topanga Canyon Reopen After Vehicle Causes Downed Power Lines and Brush Fire
* Los Angeles Faces A $600 Million Budget Deficit Will LAPD See Layoffs?
All this and more on today's show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

