Topanga Home With Room Carved Into Rock on Market

Hillside lists for $3.75 million

One of Topanga Canyon’s exclusive hillside homes is for sale for $3.75 million as reported by the Daily News.com

The home is a renovated Mediterranean-style estate that dates back to 1940. It has four bedrooms and six baths. The most unique feature of the home is the sitting room which is actually carved into a rock face. The home is in a wooded area and sits on a three-quarter acre lot in the Fernwood neighborhood which is a gated community.

The home does have a gourmet kitchen as well that comes with custom cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances and lots of space for guests at an oversized dining table that is built into the house. You can find a screening room, living room, and office in the home as well.

The living room comes with a stone fireplace and you can step out onto a terrace that looks out over the creek that is there year-round. The creek can also be seen from a private patio that is part of the lower level guest suite.

The other bedrooms are on the second floor, which includes the master bedroom. The family room also has a fireplace. This very interesting house has a waterfall, a redwood sauna with a tub that can be used for cold and hot water plunges, and a Lotus Belle tent that has transparent panels in its roof for stargazing.

The home does have a surveillance system, an indoor and outdoor speaker system and a state-of-the-art security system as well.

Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing and Olga Crawford is the listing agent.