Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet the CEO and Founder of The Ocean Cleanup, the company behind the design of the interceptor.
A National Park Service researcher displays the scorched paws of the adult male mountain lion known as P-64. While an NPS tracking collar showed that P-64 survived the Woolsey Fire, he died several weeks later of starvation. Photo: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
News

Recent Research Shows Wildfires Drive L.A.’s Mountain Lions to Take Deadly Risks

October 25, 2022

UCLA and National Park Service researchers studied the cougars’ movements before and after the Woolsey Fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom...
Education, News, Video

John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022

October 24, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Hits for Sale

October 22, 2022

$6,995,000 price tag on David Hyun-designed home By Dolores Quintana A rare home, dubbed “the Modern Tree House” has been...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Malibu Home Previously Owned by Both Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres Sells for $45 Million

October 22, 2022

Modernist house sells in off-market sale By Dolores Quintana A home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres was...

Kevin de Leon. Photo: Official.
News

Despite Mounting Pressure LA City Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning

October 21, 2022

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district  By Dolors Quintana  Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...

Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire, News

LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire

October 21, 2022

Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by LA-Area Grocery Store Workers’ Unions

October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...
Video

Endless Summer Haven on Santa Monica Beach

October 20, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del...

Photo: Facebook (@Roca Pizza).
Dining, News

New Palisades Pizzeria Set for Late Fall Opening

October 20, 2022

Roca Pizza redies Palisades Village space Roca Pizza has let it known on their Instagram account that their new location...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, News

Free Samples Return to Trader Joe’s Markets

October 19, 2022

Free coffee will not be returning By Dolores Quintana If you have been missing the always popular free samples at...
News, Upbeat Beat, Wellness

Meet the Adoptable Pets at Santa Monica Animal Shelter’s Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...

