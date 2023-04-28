Traci Park Demands Clarity in Homelessness Program

Photo: Courtesy: Traci Park

Traci Park Requested That The CARE Court Program Has a Well-Defined Timeline and That The City Is Ready To Execute On It

By Zach Armstrong

Councilwoman Traci Park is demanding a clear timeline and strategy for the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Court program in order to tackle homelessness.

The CARE Court program, administered by the County of Los Angeles, attempts to provide a plan that would connect vulnerable individuals suffering with mental illness and addiction for up to two years. It aims to provide them with access to behavioral health services, housing and support. The program enables referrals of such individuals by families, clinicians and first responders. 

By January 2024, Los Angeles County is required to implement the program. Park expressed her belief that the program will play an important role in addressing the mental illness and addiction factors that play in Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis. 

Park made her call for a clearly-defined timeline for the program in a recent motion presented to the City Council. She requested a report on the City’s near and long-term strategy to support the program, while saying it is imperative that the City is ready to assist.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Instagram: @chanticleersf
events, News

Vocal Ensemble To Perform Eclectic Concert in Palisades

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

Chanticleer Will Perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church With Multiple Musical Arrangements. By Zach Armstrong A Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble...

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

Read more
April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

April 27, 2023

Read more
April 27, 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.  Pie...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Qué Padre To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Will Tequila Tastings, Mexican Menu

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

The May 5 Celebration Will Include Chef Isaias Peña’s Full Modern Mexican Menu and Tastings From the Smoke Label Tequila...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Injured Hiker Rescued by LAFD Helicopter on Josepho Spur Trail

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

64-Year-Old Hiker Needed Assistance West of Murphy Ranch Stables The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded with a ground and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30  Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Pacific Palisades Community Council Set to Discuss Bylaws Amendment at Upcoming Meeting

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

Meeting Takes Place Via Zoom On April 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm. The Pacific Palisades Community Council has...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Carolwood Brokerage
News, Real Estate

Experience the California Dream at Architectural Gem Used in the Iconic Film Heat

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Mansion Where Robert DeNiro’s Character Neil MacCauley Live For Sale Located in the prestigious Malibu Cove Colony, a guard-gated community,...

Photo: AKG | Christie's
News, Real Estate

Karla Souza, of How to Get Away with Murder, Swaps Homes in Secret Off-Market Deal

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Actress Already Purchased A New Mansion In The Palisades Before Selling Her Old One Actress Karla Souza, known for her...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR