Traci Park Demands Clarity in Homelessness Program

Traci Park Requested That The CARE Court Program Has a Well-Defined Timeline and That The City Is Ready To Execute On It

By Zach Armstrong

Councilwoman Traci Park is demanding a clear timeline and strategy for the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Court program in order to tackle homelessness.

The CARE Court program, administered by the County of Los Angeles, attempts to provide a plan that would connect vulnerable individuals suffering with mental illness and addiction for up to two years. It aims to provide them with access to behavioral health services, housing and support. The program enables referrals of such individuals by families, clinicians and first responders.

By January 2024, Los Angeles County is required to implement the program. Park expressed her belief that the program will play an important role in addressing the mental illness and addiction factors that play in Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis.

Park made her call for a clearly-defined timeline for the program in a recent motion presented to the City Council. She requested a report on the City’s near and long-term strategy to support the program, while saying it is imperative that the City is ready to assist.