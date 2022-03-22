Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean

Few details available surrounding March 17 incident

By Sam Catanzaroo

Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a car flying off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean in Pacific Palisades recently.

According to police, the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday on PCH near Sunset Boulevard.

Witnesses say a vehicle had pulled onto the southbound highway when it was struck by another vehicle reportedly traveling around 80 mph. The crash sent the vehicle that had just pulled out onto the rocks below the roadway.

Two individuals in the other vehicle fled the scene after the collision, but police eventually detained them. The incident may have involved alcohol, police say.

Two people involved in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police say. It was not clear if they were the two people whose car ended up in the ocean.

The LAPD, when reached for more details surrounding this incident, said there was nothing else to report.