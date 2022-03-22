Two Arrested After PCH Hit-and-Run Crash Sends Car Into Ocean

Few details available surrounding March 17 incident

By Sam Catanzaroo 

Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run collision sent a car flying off Pacific Coast Highway and into the ocean in Pacific Palisades recently.  

According to police, the crash was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday on PCH near Sunset Boulevard. 

Witnesses say a vehicle had pulled onto the southbound highway when it was struck by another vehicle reportedly traveling around 80 mph. The crash sent the vehicle that had just pulled out onto the rocks below the roadway.

Two individuals in the other vehicle fled the scene after the collision, but police eventually detained them. The incident may have involved alcohol, police say.

Two people involved in the crash were treated at the scene for minor injuries, police say. It was not clear if they were the two people whose car ended up in the ocean. 

The LAPD, when reached for more details surrounding this incident, said there was nothing else to report.

in Crime, News, Transportation
Related Posts
March 2022 Troop 2 Eagle Scout candidates and Scoutmaster: Left to right: Spencer Foote, Arman Nazarizadeh, Nicolas Lucente, Scoutmaster Dr. Steve Marcy, Jason Jiang, Bryan Han. Photo credit: Ken Sleeper
News, Upbeat Beat

Troop 2 BSA Santa Monica to Award Eagle Scout Rank to Five Local Youth

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

March 27 ceremony at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica By Martin L Jacobs In March 2022, five Santa...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Average Gasoline Prices in Los Angeles Have Risen 13.5 Cents per Gallon in the Last Week

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Average gasoline prices in Los Angeles have risen 13.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.95/g Monday, according...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Brush Fire Season Inspections to Begin Soon With Fees Over $2,000

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Inspections to take place in May and June By Sam Catanzaro Brushfire season is around the corner, and so is...
News, Video

2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Off Coast of Malibu: Palisades Today – March 21st, 2022

March 22, 2022

Read more
March 22, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Community Council Announces New Trees Coming To The Community* 2.9 Magnitude...

Regarding Mount Saint Mary’s University. Photo: Google.
News, Opinion

Open Letter to Mike Bonin From Brentwood Homeowners Association Regarding Mount Saint Mary’s University ‘Wellness Pavilion’

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Submitted by the Brentwood Homeowners Association  Dear Mike Bonin,  In view of the urgent need for you to provide input...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Palisades Home With Ocean View on Sale for Under $3 Million

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Property is the smallest home listed for sale in Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana The smallest home in the Pacific...
News, Real Estate

Amid a Worsening Drought Californians Using More Water

March 19, 2022

Read more
March 19, 2022

Megadrought in the state and the West seems to be what they call the “new normal” By Dolores Quintana According...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Sen. Chuck Grassley Wants Garcetti Nomination Delayed

March 18, 2022

Read more
March 18, 2022

Senator privately investigating charges that Garcetti lied  By Dolores Quintana Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is trying to delay the confirmation...

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci. Photo: Facebook (@paulreverechartermiddleschool).
News, Upbeat Beat

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci Running to Support Shelter Dogs in LA Marathon

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Paul Revere Middle School Principal Tom Iannucci is running on behalf of shelter dogs in the Los Angeles Marathon this...

The Pacific Palisades has been getting hit hard by auto-related crimes.
Crime, News

Palisades Getting Hit Hard With Auto-Related Crimes

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

The Pacific Palisades has been getting hit hard by auto-related crimes.  As seen in the crime update below, between February...

Photo: Official
News

Local Road Closures for LA Marathon This Weekend

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Race set for Sunday, March 20  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Marathon returns to the Westside this weekend.  The...

Photo: Courtesy Equator Coffees
Dining, News, Opinion

Review: Equator Coffees Makes SoCal Debut in Culver City

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Ivy Station location for popular NorCal shop now open  By Dolores Quintana Equator Coffees has finally come to Southern California...
Dining, News

Palisades Restaurant Offering Wine Club

March 17, 2022

Read more
March 17, 2022

Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West’s wine club includes special tastings By Dolores Quintana Enoteca Cinque by Cinque Terre West...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces First Residential Tree Planting

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Submitted by the  Pacific Palisades Community Council  The Palisades Forestry Committee (PFC) has arranged for the planting of 13 street...
News

DUI Driver Crashes Into Parked Car and Utility Pole

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

No injuries reported in Monday morning incident By Sam Catanzaro Pacific Coast Highway was closed Monday morning near the Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR