Two Legendary Burger and Pizza Restaurants Opening Shared Malibu Storefront

Irv’s Burgers & Prince Street Pizza to Co-Share Malibu Country Mart space 

By Dolores Quintana

Irv’s Burgers is a staple of Route 66 that has been around since 1946. It is one of the original roadside burger stands in Los Angeles. Their website states, “Originally known as Queen’s Burgers, the burger stand caught everyone’s attention with the off-the-wall signage, “No Lobster, Just Burgers”, planted on the legendary Route 66 in West Hollywood. Despite changes in owners through the ages, the burger stand continues to serve delicious food and warm vibes in the community, luring the likes of The Clash, Jim Morrison, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Seth Rogen, Drew Barrymore, and most notably featured on Linda Ronstadt’s album cover, “Living in the USA”, sealing the brand in Hollywood’s Pop Culture canon.” and is part of Los Angeles history. 

Irv’s menu is filled with tasty burgers, pastrami sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes, BLTs, tuna melts, chili cheese fries, and a wedge salad. There is a Beyond Burger option for vegetarians. 

Prince Street Pizza is a New York Pizzeria, not a “New York Style” pizzeria. After the restaurant did a pop-up in Hollywood in January 2019, it was only a matter of time before they came to Los Angeles and expanded the number of restaurants that are part of the restaurant group. Currently, there are Prince Street Pizza locations in Downtown Los Angeles, West LA and West Hollywood in addition to Venice. 

Their pizzas are “squares” and the slices are fluffy and crunch slices of pizza heaven. As their website states, “Our family recipe stemmed from a simple idea “if you can put it on pasta then you can put it on pizza.” Whether you are in the mood for our classic cheese, the Soho Square, Spicy Spring, or even our vegan option – we have something that will surely make your taste buds dance with pure joy. Our Sicilian recipes have been in the family for generations, including our sauces which are handcrafted daily from scratch and paired perfectly with our crisp and fluffy dough.”

The restaurant does ship nationwide through Goldbelly and sells the Sicilian Square Pizzas and Neopolitan Round Pizzas. Recommended pies include the Spicy Spring, The Fancy Prince, The Boozy Broom and the Naughty Pie. If you are just getting pizza for one, they do have another option, you can get a pizzette which is a 10-inch single-serving pie. The other menu options are Ceasar and chopped salads, Mozza balls, and packaged containers of sauce that you can take home, just in case you want to make your pizza or if you just need a lot of sauce for dipping. The options are house marinara, fra diavolo or spicy marinara and their vodka sauce.

