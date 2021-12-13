Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party
* Seven Arrows Elementary Kindergarteners Organize Food Drive
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line
December 13, 2021 Staff Writer
Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...
23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...
LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits
December 13, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...
Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...
Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects
December 10, 2021 Staff Writer
Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party
LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December
Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...
Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge
The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...
Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic
December 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...
Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates
December 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids
December 7, 2021 Staff Writer
A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.
December 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...
LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage
December 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021
December 6, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel
December 4, 2021 Staff Writer
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
You Are Not Alone; Coping With Loss During the Holidays
The Director of Case Management at WISE & Healthy Aging gives us insight into how to cope with loss and...Read more
POPULAR
Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion
Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...Read more