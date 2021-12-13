Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party: Palisades Today – December 13, 2021

* Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint At Palisades Holiday Party
* Seven Arrows Elementary Kindergarteners Organize Food Drive
Rendering Credit: LA SkyRail Express
News, Transportation

Public Comment Is Open for the Sepulveda Pass Rail Line

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Two meetings planned for January By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles has opened public comment during the Environmental Review Phase...

Photo: LAFD (official).
News

23-Year-Old Mountain Biker in Serious Condition Following Palisades Fall

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Victim in serious condition with head, arm and shoulder injuries  By Sam Catanzaro A 23-year-old mountain biker sustained head, arm...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County, City Seek Dismissal of Homelessnes Lawsuits

December 13, 2021

December 13, 2021

Attorneys file dismissal motions in relation to LA Alliance for Human Rights case By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles city and...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Matt Damon Finally Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion

December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021

Actor makes $3 million profit on sale By Dolores Quintana Actor Matt Damon has finally sold his Pacific Palisades mansion...

Photo: Getty Images.
News, Real Estate

Infrastructure Act Passage to Provide Billions for LA Public Projects

December 10, 2021

December 10, 2021

Sepulveda Transit Corridor, LAX modernization, and more to benefit from federal funds By Dolores Quintana Now that the Infrastructure Investment...
Crime, News

Guests at Palisades Home Robbed at Gunpoint During Holiday Party

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

LAPD has said that they are currently investigating more than 100 similar robberies that have taken place in the last...
News

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way There’s nothing more festive than...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
Crime, News

Former Head of LADWP Agrees to Plead Guilty to Bribery Charge

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has agreed to plead guilty to...
News

Local Business Falls Victim to 3rd Robbery Since Start of The Pandemic

December 9, 2021

December 9, 2021

Owner Lana Negrete shares her thoughts on the rise in local crime after her business Santa Monica Music Center was...
Food & Drink, Video

Holiday Decorations and Recipes with Pomegranates

December 8, 2021

December 8, 2021

Pomegranates are a versatile fruit that can bring vibrant colors and flavors to holiday dishes and decorations. Video brought to...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Holiday Food Drive With Their Kids

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

A-List couple give back to the community over Thanksgiving weekend By Dolores Quintana A-List acting couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben...
News

Activists Respond to Potential Tree Removal at Palisades Recreation Center.

December 7, 2021

December 7, 2021

Resilient Palisades president comments on the potential removal of two mature eucalyptus trees from the Palisades Recreation Center. Video brought...

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Clerk Confirms Bonin Recall Petition Headed to Verification Stage

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

City Clerk has until January 2, 2022 to verify signatures  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Clerk has confirmed...
News, Video

YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season: Palisades Today – December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

December 6, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* YMCA Simon Meadow Tree Lot Officially Open For The Season* Man Attacked...
News

Holiday Festivities at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel

December 4, 2021

December 4, 2021

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities for the entire family, from...

