UCLA Police Investigate Off-Campus Assault as Hate Crime

The Suspects Are Described as Four White or Middle Eastern Males in Their Early 20s

The UCLA Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime after a UCLA student was targeted in an assault on December 24 near the 11000 block of Weyburn Avenue.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the victim was walking west on the north sidewalk of Weyburn Avenue when a black Mercedes convertible with four occupants approached. One of the occupants yelled a homophobic slur at the victim, while another threw wads of paper at them. The victim was not struck.

The suspects are described as four White or Middle Eastern males in their early 20s. No injuries were reported. The vehicle involved is a black Mercedes convertible.

The incident is under investigation, and UCLA police have urged the campus community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

In case of an emergency, authorities encourage dialing 9-1-1. For non-emergencies, UCLA PD can be reached at 310-825-1491.

The UCLA Police Department also reminded students to stay aware of their surroundings, secure their residences, and avoid poorly-lit areas at night. The university offers a Safe Ride Service and evening escorts for students.