Ulta Beauty Burglary Suspects Apprehended

Detectives Suspect These Individuals Are Part of a Larger Organized Retail Theft Ring

Several suspects in a recent burglary at a Ulta Beauty store in Santa Monica have been apprehended, according to SMPD

On March 23 around 4 a.m., six individuals armed with sledgehammers shattered the front window of the Ulta Beauty store at 1234 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica. The suspects, donning hoodies and masks, raided glass display cases, stealing over $23,000 worth of high-end fragrances before fleeing in two dark vehicles.

After an investigation, law enforcement tracked the suspects to South Los Angeles. On April 11, SMPD detectives, in collaboration with LAPD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, executed a search warrant on 90th Place in Los Angeles.

The operation, involving SMPD SWAT, UAS, Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division personnel, and LAPD’s ORCTF, resulted in the recovery of firearms and stolen merchandise from the Ulta burglary.

Three individuals linked to the burglary were arrested and taken into custody, including Caleed Jamari Mouton, Eelayia Christine Walker, and Mekhai Taveon Ray.

Detectives suspect these individuals are part of a larger organized retail theft ring with possible gang affiliations, according to SMPD.

While the arrested suspects were released with citations according to LA County’s bail schedule, law enforcement remains optimistic about apprehending the remaining three perpetrators involved in the Ulta store burglary.