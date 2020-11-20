Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail: Palisades Today – November, 19, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Ultra Runner Jeffrey Stern Sets New Record for 68 Mile Backbone Trail
* Los Angeles Teams Up With Google “Tree Canopy” project
Council to Vote on Homeless Encampment Ban
Los Angeles City Council to continue controversial item November 24 By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles lawmakers are set to vote...
91-Year-Old Palisades Resident Sent to Hospital After Mugging at SM CVS
Woman robbed exiting CVS at Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard over weekend By Sam Catanzaro A 91-year-old woman Pacific...
Local Chefs React to 50 Percent Dining Capacity Regulations
Capacity in Los Angeles restaurants capped at 50 percent By Toi Creel Local restaurants are having to make some big...
Randy’s Donuts Coming to Westside
2021 opening pegged for popular donut shop By Kerry Slater Randy’s Donuts is opening in a Santa Monica space that...
Westside Golf Course to be Affordable Housing?
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
As Los Angeles continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an architect is proposing converting a Westside public golf...
Thanksgiving Poultry From Bob’s Market
November 19, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit Bob’s Market in Santa Monica to check out their poultry selection and prepared meals for the upcoming...
Another Dangerous Palisades Street Gets Saftey Improvements
November 18, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Corona del Mar and Chautauqua Boulevard getting adding signage and more By Chad Winthrop A key intersection in Pacific Palisades...
Edify TV: Reopening of Popular Westside Beach Workout Destination
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
“It’s just so great,” says a man on the reopening of a popular Westside beach workout destination. “This is therapy...
Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive: Palisades Today – November, 16, 2020
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Donate to The Palisades Rotary Club Holiday Toy Drive * Increased...
Edify TV: Westside 7-Eleven Proposal Sparks Debate
November 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A proposal to bring a 7-Eleven to a Westside neighborhood has brought some backlash from nearby residents who claim the...
Robbery Victim Punched in Face
Pacific Paliasdes crime update Submitted by LADP Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes a victim was...
Samohi Community Attempting to Stop History Building Demolition
Members of the Santa Monica High School community are attempting to stop the demolition of the 85-year-old History Building. Learn...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
November 13, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
