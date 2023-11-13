Unlock Everyday Wonder with Dr. Dacher Keltner at The Willows School

Photo: Official

A Conversation on Awe, Compassion, and Human Nature Transformation

By Dolores Quintana

The Willows Community School will host AWE: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Dacher Keltner, Ph.D., is the Author of AWE, Faculty Director of the Greater Good Science Center, and Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

The book asks, “How can we lead a life of joy, meaning, and belonging? Perhaps by experiencing more awe.” The event will take place at The Willows Community School, 8509 Higuera Street, Culver City, 90232.

Dacher Keltner defines awe as “an emotion we experience when we encounter vast mysteries that we don’t understand” and emphasizes that awe can be found in everyday life, stating, “We can find awe anywhere.” After deep investigation and personal inquiry following a period of grief in his life, Dr. Keltner offers how awe in our everyday life may lead to what is most humane in our human nature.

A renowned expert in human emotion’s biological and evolutionary origins, Dr. Keltner’s research focuses on the science of compassion, awe, love, and beauty and how emotions shape our moral intuition. His research interests also span power, status, and social class issues.

A Q&A and Book Signing will follow the talk. The event is free and open to the public. Reservations are required, and you can RSVP at The Willows website

Dr. Keltner, who is the author of The Power Paradox, Born to Be Good: The Science of a Meaningful Life has written for The New York Times Magazine and London Times and had his research covered in TIME, Newsweek, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNN, NPR, and the BBC. He has served as a scientific consultant for Pixar’s film Inside Out and is the host of The Science of Happiness Podcast, which has 50 million downloads and is ranked a top 10 wellness podcast by Oprah Magazine. 

About The Willows: Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into a cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Committed to financial assistance, The Willows seeks a broad-based student body with a diversity of race, ethnicity, economics, and learning styles. 40% of its student body is comprised of students of color, and the school annually enrolls students from 58+ zip codes across the greater Los Angeles area. 

For more information, please visit The Willows website.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Pali Library to Host Noir Film Festival

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

The Inaugural Feature is an Adaption from a Raymond Chandler Novel The Palisades Branch Library will host the “NOIR FESTIVAL:...
News, Video

(Video) Another Car Crashes into Cyclist at Same Intersection

November 14, 2023

Read more
November 14, 2023

At 19th and Idaho, a two-way stop rather than four, another cyclist has been struck by a vehicle. @palisadesnews Two...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Cliff May-Designed Home in Palisades Lists for $21.5 Million

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

The Residence Includes Horse Stables and Hidden Gardens Nestled behind wooden gates that open to an allure of mature Olive...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

See Where This Palisadian Zip Code Ranks in America’s Priciest

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Los Angeles Ranked as the Second-Priciest Metro Area in 2023 By Zach Armstrong Locals of the Pacific Palisades typically...

Photo: LAFD Screenshot
News

Major Fire Shuts Down I-10 Freeway in Downtown LA – Traffic Chaos Could Ensue

November 13, 2023

Read more
November 13, 2023

Massive Blaze Forces Closure of Key LA Freeway, Triggers Traffic Headaches At 12:22 a.m. on November 11, the Los Angeles...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

L.A. Teens Launch Nonprofit to Raise Awareness & Empathy Through Art

November 10, 2023

Read more
November 10, 2023

Its Latest Venture Is a 70-Page Collection of Around 20 Pieces of Art By Zach Armstrong He didn’t know what...
News, Video

(Video) Ice at Santa Monica is Back Downtown!

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Santa Monica has brought back ice skating through January. This video is brought to you by Santa Monica Place. @palisadesnews Ice...

Photo: GoFundMe and BCC
News

Multi-Car Accident Claims the Life of Postal Carrier Miguel Hernandez Jr. in Brentwood

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Support Fund Launched, Hernandez’s Kindness, Love For Family Remembered By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Community Council’s newsletter announced the tragic...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Teens Chased with Tasers on Palisadian Tennis Courts

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

The Youth Sports and Recreation Center Has Somewhat Become a Commonplace for Dangerous Teenage Activity By Zach Armstrong On Nov....

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Les Misérables” Auditions Being Held at Theatre Palisades Youth

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Actors Are Required to Prepare a One-Minute Vocal Selection From a Broadway or Disney Musical Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse, located...
News

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces partnership with MUSIC WORLD ENTERTAINMENT, led by Mathew Knowles

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

ICARUS AI E-Learning announces a strategic partnership with Music World Entertainment, a globally recognized leader in the fields of sales,...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Ben & Jerry’s at the Beach No More

November 9, 2023

Read more
November 9, 2023

Local Retailer Loses Six-Year Battle With Homelessness, Rampant Crime and Drugs at the Boardwalk! By Nick Antonicello Another local business...

Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Scroll Making Workshop Coming to Getty Villa

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Free Drop-in Program Is Part of the the Egyptian Book of the Dead Exhibition By Zach Armstrong A Papyrus...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

“An Evening of Honor” to Celebrate Medal of Honor Recipients in Palisades

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Event Seeks to Honor Six Heroes Who Have Exhibited Unparalleled Courage The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR