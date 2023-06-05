Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found at Will Rogers State Beach

Warnings Were Prompted by Bacterial Levels That Exceeded Health Standards
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued advisories to residents visiting several local beaches on Monday including Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, urging them to refrain from swimming, surfing, and engaging in ocean water activities.
Other beaches highlighted for vigilance were the following:
- Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
- Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
- Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
- Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
- Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
- Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro
Warnings were prompted by bacterial levels that exceeded health standards during the most recent testing. For up-to-date information on beach conditions, individuals can access recorded updates 24 hours a day via the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.