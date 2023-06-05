Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found at Will Rogers State Beach

Warnings Were Prompted by Bacterial Levels That Exceeded Health Standards

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued advisories to residents visiting several local beaches on Monday including Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach, urging them to refrain from swimming, surfing, and engaging in ocean water activities.

Other beaches highlighted for vigilance were the following:

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

Warnings were prompted by bacterial levels that exceeded health standards during the most recent testing. For up-to-date information on beach conditions, individuals can access recorded updates 24 hours a day via the County’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.