Unsafe Bacteria Levels Found in Palisades Beach

The Local Health Department Released an Advisory for a Dozen Locations.

Individuals are advised to avoid some Los Angeles beaches, including in Pacific Palisades, as the County’s Public Health Department has released a bacteria advisory encompassing a dozen locations.

On Wednesday, the department identified eight beaches in Malibu where bacterial levels exceeded state standards. The Public Health Department monitors bacteria levels by conducting weekly sampling and testing of ocean water.

The Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach failed to meet those standards. Other advisories were issued for Malibu Lagoon, Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu, Escondido Creek, Solstice Creek, Marie Canyon Storm Drain, Las Flores Creek, Pena Creek, Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Pico-Kenter storm drain and Mothers Beach.