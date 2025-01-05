Up To $25K Reward Offered For Info on October Hit-and-Run That Left Woman With Severe Injuries

The Reward Is Part of the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-And-Run Reward Program Trust Fund

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division are seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run collision in October 2024 that left a 22-year-old woman with severe injuries.

The incident occurred on October 16, 2024, at approximately 3:41 a.m. A gray sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, was traveling north on Western Avenue near Clinton Street when it struck a female pedestrian crossing the street. The driver fled the scene, continuing northbound on Western Avenue without stopping to provide assistance or identifying themselves, as required by law.

A male pedestrian who was crossing the street with the injured woman also fled the scene without identifying himself, potentially as a witness to the incident.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department provided medical aid at the scene and transported the injured woman to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the driver or resolution through a civil compromise. The reward is part of the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, established in 2015 to assist in solving these cases.

The LAPD reminds motorists involved in collisions to pull over, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to provide necessary information. Additionally, pedestrians are urged to obey traffic laws and ensure it is safe before crossing streets.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact West Traffic Division Detective Morton at (213) 473-0233 or Detective Holmes at (213) 473-0238. During non-business hours or weekends, tips can be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477), visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile application and selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.