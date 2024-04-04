Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays

The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC Emeritus Annual Student Art Exhibition 2024 — Part 1 from April 18 to June 7.

This year’s exhibition is split into two parts. Part 1 showcases over 60 artworks by 38 student artists from SMC’s noncredit Emeritus program for older adults. The gallery, situated at the SMC Emeritus Campus on 1227 Second Street, Santa Monica, will feature both in-person and online displays. Gallery hours can be found at smc.edu/emeritusgallery.

A live Zoom Virtual Launch Event for Part 1 will occur on April 18 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Guests can access the event via a link available at smc.edu/emeritusgallery. The artworks from Part 1 will be available for online viewing 24/7 on the Emeritus Student Art Exhibition 2024 Part 1 Facebook page, accessible through smc.edu/emeritusgallery.

The opening reception, hosted by Emeritus Associate Dean (interim) Guadalupe Salgado and Emeritus Gallery Curator Jesse Benson, will feature discussions about select artworks by exhibiting artists.

Here are the artists presenting in Part 1 of the exhibition:

John Alcantara

Marilyn Alquizola

Belinda Balaski

Parvaneh Bassiri

Vivian Bloomberg

Terry Brown

Judith Claire

Ruth Dewar

Cheri Dickinson

Linda Freedman

Barbara Gordon

Maria Hansen

Kathleen Higgins

Jennifer Jesswein

Jude

Debórah Kaufman

Young-He Keh

Esther Lainer

Josephine La Rosa

Cheryl Lee

Sandra Mano

Vicki Maturo

Young Moon

Venu Pantham

Stuart Perlman

Doris Power

Uvi Poznansky

Michel Salazar

Shoko Sakanaka

Lily Shams

Tony Stenger

Sandra Strength

Sherry Swann

d truthsayer

Akemi Watanabe

Leslie Wintner

Caryl Wolff

Linda Zarou



For more information and gallery hours, visit smc.edu/emeritusgallery or call 310-434-4306. All events are subject to change or cancellation.